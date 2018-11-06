Two women taken to hospital following 410 rollover crash

SAN ANTONIO - Two women were taken to University Hospital Monday night around 10 p.m. following a rollover crash near Loop 410 and NW Military Highway.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including the SUV that spun out and rolled over.

One of the female drivers was trying to exit the highway, cut across the lane and clipped the second female driver, which caused the spin out, according to Castle Hills police.

Both women were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

One of the drivers suffered a broken leg, the other a broken ankle.

