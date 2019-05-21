TxDOT hopes to ease Highway 151 traffic with new project

SAN ANTONIO - A lane expansion project for residents who live and commute on the West Side of San Antonio could help ease the amount of time they spend on the road.

The Texas Department of Transportation is set to host an open house Tuesday to explain the expansion plans for State Highway 151 from Loop 1604 to Loop 410.

The improvement will turn the four main lanes into six lanes and add inside shoulders and a concrete median barrier.

There will be improvements to the frontage roads, ramps and intersections. The $80 million plan will add turnarounds at Military Drive West and at Westover Hills and Wiseman boulevards, according to TxDOT.

Ashley Ramos, who drives in the area, said it is is pretty congested because of homes and shopping centers.

"It’s always backed up and bumper-to-bumper most of the time," Ramos said.

Abel Rodriguez thinks adding more lanes is a great idea.

"That's going to work. (It's) about time. They need to hurry up and do it," Rodriguez said.

The plan will add a flyover from Highway 151 westbound to Loop 1604 northbound and an eastbound exit ramp at West Military Drive.

The project is approximately 7 miles long. Construction is expected to begin in summer 2020 and could take up to three years to complete, according to TxDOT.

Traffic studies suggest travel time could be cut by up to 36% in the morning and 60% in the evening for commuters.

The open house is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Robert Vale Middle School, which is located at 2120 North Ellison Drive.

