TxDOT hopes I-10 lane closed for pavement failure will reopen by day's end

Crews enforced ‘emergency closure' on right westbound land of I-10 Tuesday

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - Following an emergency closure due to pavement failure on Interstate 10, the Texas Department of Transportation hopes to reopen the right westbound lane of I-10 by the end of Wednesday.

TxDOT public information officer Josh Donat told KSAT.com that crews figured out the problem and are currently working on the temporary fix.

"(The fix) is called 'temporary shoring.' That's an engineering term. The non-engineering term is piling a whole bunch of dirt on the side of the road up against the side of the road," Donat said.

On Tuesday, TxDOT announced that crews closed a stretch of I-10 between Boerne Stage and Ralph Fair roads for "safety reasons."

TxDOT attributed the closure to "longitudinal cracking," and tweeted photos of the roadway. While the cracks in the photos seemed minor, TxDOT said "they've been getting progressively worse the last couple of weeks."

Donat said crews are going to fill the cracks with grout to allow TxDOT to reopen the lane back up to traffic.

The area of the closure is also part of the construction to expand I-10, which is the long-term fix, Donat said.

