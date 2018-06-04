TxDOT launches clear air campaign to combat air pollution

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio has already seen some hot weather this year and with the summer months comes the concern of air pollution.

To keep our Texas skies beautiful, TxDOT launched its "Drive Clean Texas" campaign. Here's what the campaign is all about.

Who:

The Texas Department of Transportation launched the campaign to coincide with the hot summer months.

“20 million registered vehicles in Texas and the amount of traffic we have in just the San Antonio area plus the heat does cause issues with air quality,” said TxDOT spokesperson Laura Lopez.

What:

According to TxDOT, the ozone pollution decreased statewide by 29 percent from 2000 to 2014, but the Environmental Protection Agency said the summertime ozone levels are still a concern.

The EPA said vehicle emissions make up half of all air pollution in some areas of Texas.

The campaign is an initiative to inform drivers around the state about what’s at stake and easy tips to prevent air pollution before it starts.

Why:

Right now San Antonio is in good standings according to the metrics designated by the Clean Air Act but several areas around the state are much worse.

“It doesn’t have poor air quality like it does in other parts of the state, however, it is very important we stay below because emissions do cause issues when it comes to air quality,” said Lopez.

TxDOT said areas like the Galveston, Houston area, Dallas, Fort Worth and El Paso are just a few of the communities with worse air qualities, so it’s important people in San Antonio do their part.

