TxDOT seeks community input on project during meeting

The Texas Department of Transportation is considering a road expansion on the northeast side of San Antonio.

But before making a final decision, it wants to hear from the community.

On Tuesday night, an open house meeting was held at Judson High School to talk about changed to FM 1516 between I-10 east and FM 78.

The proposed changes include the addition of two more lanes, two left turn lanes, raised medians, sidewalks, drainage ditches and an underground storm water system.

“It is a $23.5 million project and we do have funding for this project,” said Laura Lopez, TxDOT spokesperson.

TxDot said the goal of the project is to reduce traffic and make the area safer.



