TxDOT seeks public input on future of long-range transportation

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input on what they think the department should include in its plans for the future.

On Tuesday, TxDOT is holding a public meeting in San Antonio to discuss its "Texas Transportation Plan 2050" -- the state's long-range transportation plan -- and address community members' questions and concerns.

TxDOT officials said the meeting in the Alamo City will kick off a series of workshops and meetings.

"It’s a good opportunity for the public to learn more about long-range transportation planning and to be able to provide input on how TxDOT can best go about in addressing challenges," officials said.

The public meeting is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the department's San Antonio office, located at 4615 Northwest Loop 410 in building 2.

