Uber, Lyft offer safety tips in wake of rideshare-related crimes

SAN ANTONIO - Recent ridesharing criminal incidents are bringing safety to the forefront for riders and drivers.

In South Carolina, a woman was killed after she got into a car she mistook for an Uber, and an Uber driver in San Antonio was shot multiple times on March 22. Two men were arrested in connection with the local incident.

With Fiesta coming up, many San Antonians will be looking for a ride after a night of partying.

So how do you go about getting home safely if you choose to use a rideshare service?

Uber's website provides its riders with the following safety tips:

Request and wait for your ride inside so as to avoid spending unnecessary time outside.

Ensure you get in the right car with the right driver, based on the information from the app.

Ride in the back seat so you can get out on either side if you need to.

Uber and Lyft have features that allow you to share your location. They also urge riders to call 911 if they feel like they're in danger.

You can find more on safety tips and features on the companies' websites:

Uber Rider Safety

Uber Driver Safety

Lyft Rider Safety

Lyft Driver Safety

