UIL meeting over South San basketball player's concussion moved up

SAN ANTONIO - A request from a local superintendent has pushed up a highly anticipated University Interscholastic League meeting.

The meeting will determine whether a Kerville Tivy girl's basketball player will be punished for shoving a South San player, which caused the player to suffer a concussion.

The incident occurred Nov. 17 during a tournament at South San. A fan captured the incident on camera.

The short video has now gone viral. It shows Kerrville Tivy senior McKenzie Dil shoving South San sophomore Destiny Hilliary. The video shows Hilliary falling, trying to get up and stumbling around.

A doctor soon confirmed she had a concussion with whiplash.

"It's been difficult. Just concerning first of all, making sure she was alright and, now that she's playing again, it's still kind of worrisome," said Destiny's mother, Lupita Hilliary.

Hillary said it's just as difficult seeing Dil continue to play during regular-season games. She was benched only for the remainder of the tournament in November.

"We just feel that it was unfair," Lupita Hillary said.

The UIL's State Executive Committee was originally set to meet about possible discipline on Jan. 24, which is near the end of the girl's basketball season. However, South San Superintendent Dr. Abelardo Saavedra stepped in, requesting the meeting be moved up immediately.

A press release posted Monday showed the meeting will now take place Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Austin Marriott North in Round Rock, "to discuss alleged rule violations."

The schedule of Tuesday's meeting simply says, "Kerrville Tivy High School: Referral from District 26-5A Executive Committee for Consideration of Penalties for Violations of Section 50(a)(3), Student Violations."

"Our district has handled this very well," Lupita said. "We've had support from day one from the superintendent, from the principal, from our coach."

That support is especially meaningful for Destiny, who has always aspired to play college basketball. Her love for the game has drawn her back onto the court.

"She had lost her starting position, of course. The couple (of) minutes she did play, I feel like she may have been playing a little hesitant or fearful of getting injured again," Lupita Hillary said.

She wants the UIL to set a precedent in Tuesday's meeting.

"I just hope that no one gets injured in this manner again," she said.

Hilliary filed a report with the San Antonio Police Department and said she plans on pursuing assault charges, but Dil has not been charged in the case. District Attorney Nico LaHood said he is aware of the case but cannot comment because it's still an open investigation.

KSAT reached out to Kerrville Tivy High School after the incident occurred, but did not receive an immediate comment.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.