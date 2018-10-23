UIW hosts annual bone marrow drive in remembrance of SAPD detective

SAN ANTONIO - The University of the Incarnate Word is hosting its annual blood drive, first started in 2013 as the city rallied to find a bone marrow match for Detective Tony Barasa, who was battling leukemia.

Barasa died in 2014, but the bone marrow registry drive at the university continues in his honor.

The “Team Tony” marrow donor registry drive will be held Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside of the Wellness Center at the university.

The event is hosted by GenCure and UIW’s Pre-Pharmacy Association.

The group's goal is to add 300 people to the Be the Match Registry.

“Honoring Tony, all PPA members contribute time between classes, working the drive over a three-day period," said Viana Salinas, PPA vice president. "As future health professionals, we strive to make a difference in this community. We want to help those in need and feel it is part of our moral duty to save lives.”

GenCure works with Be the Match to find stem cell and bone marrow transplants for people with leukemia, lymphoma and other blood diseases.

According to a news release, this year alone, five UIW students and alumni have donated to individuals in need.

Those interested in registering to become a bone marrow donor can text Cure111 to 61474 to start the registration process.

More information on bone marrow transplants can be found on the Be The Match website.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.