Unanswered questions remain 8 years later after Pauline Diaz's disappearance

SAN ANTONIO - It’s been eight years since the disappearance of Pauline Diaz, 63, who was last seen leaving her job at an H-E-B on the South Side, and there are still many unanswered questions.

Diaz was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Earlier this year, there was a glimmer of hope that her case may be solved. In June, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office announced they were digging for Diaz’s body on the former property of her estranged husband.

Investigators found what happened to be a pig skull instead of finding Diaz’s remains.

“This property was searched just shortly after she was missing. At that point, it didn't look like there was any of the soil disturbed,” said Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt.

Diaz’s estranged husband, Pedro Ruiz, is considered a person of interest in her disappearance. He denied any involvement.

Ruiz and Diaz were in the process of divorcing when Diaz vanished.

Her car and purse were found down the street where Ruiz lived shortly after Diaz had disappeared.

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to Diaz’s whereabouts or the people involved in her disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

