Undercooked chicken leads to failed health inspection at Northeast Side gentlemen's club

SAN ANTONIO - A Northeast San Antonio gentlemen's club failed a city health inspection last month after an inspector found undercooked chicken and kitchen employees not wearing hair restraints.

Blush Showclub and Restaurant, located in the 2500 block of NE Loop 410, was also cited for having accumulated dust, dirt and food residue on kitchen equipment.

The demerits combined for a failing score of 62.

"I've been doing this 30 years and that's the worst score I've ever gotten," said the club's manager, who added that inspectors "nitpicked everything."

A follow-up inspection on February 16 found no repeat violations.

El Tropicano Riverwalk Hotel

El Tropicano Riverwalk Hotel, located downtown in the 100 block of Lexington Avenue, received a 59 after an inspector found mold on food and shelving in the hotel's walk-in cooler.

Rodent snap traps were found out in the open in the hotel's liquor room and cardboard was being used as a lid for the ice machine, according to city health records.

"I was not with them on the walk-through, but rest assured, we did a thorough cleaning," said general manager Tim Reed.

He declined to let KSAT 12 into the kitchen to see the improvements because the hotel was still serving breakfast.

A follow-up inspection on February 21 found no repeat violations.

