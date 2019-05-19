Union Pacific investigating railcar derailment at South Side rail yard

SAN ANTONIO - Union Pacific is investigating after five railcars derailed Saturday morning at a rail yard on the city's South Side.

The incident happened at the Union Pacific Rail Yard near Quintana Road. A supervisor with Union Pacific said that a flatcar derailed on a curb, clipping the backside of another rail car carrying vehicles.

Union Pacific is looking into what caused the derailment and is taking steps to prevent future derailments, the supervisor said.

The incident did not affect traffic.

