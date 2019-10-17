Unique glamping spots for rent near Texas ghost town

TERLINGUA, Texas - Texas is full of history and haunted locations, but did you know there's an entire ghost town you can tour?

Ghost Town, located in Terlingua, is an abandoned mining town that went belly up, causing the residents to pack up and leave their little town behind.

If you're in the mood to visit the decaying buildings and mine shafts and see a piece of Texas history, there are several spots available for glamping.

Secluded Eco Dome in Dark Sky Ordinance Territory

This adobe dome is solar-powered and has 20 five-star reviews. At night the stars are crystal clear, and in the morning, the sunrises are completely unobstructed.

Peaceful Adobe and Stone Cottage

Incredible mountain views accompany this glamping spot in Terlingua. The stone outdoor shower offers plenty of privacy and views of the mountains from over the top of a cedar gate.

Cozy Camping Cabin on Ranch

Wi-Fi and air conditioning? Glampers rejoice. This cozy cabin is kid-friendly and comes with access to a Jacuzzi.

Unique Tipi Getaway with Mountain Views

This authentic tipi is equipped with two beds, making it the perfect rental for families or friends.

From domes to tree houses to floating cabins, "glamping" -- camping with a luxurious flair -- is a seriously cool way to tour your state.

