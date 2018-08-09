United pilot posted sexually explicit pics of flight attendant online, feds say

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a lawsuit against United Airlines claiming the airline forced one of its female flight attendants to work in a hostile work environment of sexual harassment for several years.

In a news release sent by EEOC, the federal agency said a United pilot frequently shared sexually explicit photos of the victim on various websites.

The agency said the pilot even included the flight attendant’s name, home airport and used the airline’s tagline, “Fly the Friendly Skies,” when sharing the images on the internet.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in San Antonio, said co-workers also saw the online posts, which affected the victim’s working environment.

"United failed to prevent and correct the pilot’s behavior, even after the flight attendant made numerous complaints and provided substantial evidence to support her complaints," EEOC said.

EEOC officials said the conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Right Act of 1964, which prohibits employment discrimination based on sex, including sexual harassment.

"The lawsuit asks the court to order United to provide the flight attendant with appropriate relief, including compensatory and punitive damages, and a permanent injunction enjoining the company from engaging in any further gender-discriminatory practices," the agency said.

"The EEOC also asks the court to order the company to institute and carry out policies and practices that eradicate and prevent sexual harassment in the workplace."

"Employers have an obligation to take steps to stop sexual harassment in the workplace when they learn it is occurring through cyber-bullying via the internet and social media," said Philip Moss, a trial attorney in the EEOC’s San Antonio field office.

"When employers fail to take action, they fail their workers and enable the harassment to continue," Moss said.

KSAT has reached out to United Airlines regarding the lawsuit but an immediate response was not received.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.