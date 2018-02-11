Universal City man accused of sexting 13-year-old girl, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A Universal City man was arrested after phone records showed he was sexting with a minor, police said.

Jeffery Freeman Fox, 44, is charged with online solicitation of a minor.

An arrest affidavit said the person on the other end was identified as a 13-year-old girl and asked Fox if it bothered him and if he wanted to meet up. Investigators said Fox replied saying he was not bothered and that they could meet.

Police said Fox sent messages to the teen between Jan. 11 and 23. More than 30 texts were found, some with sexually explicit comments. Authorities also found seven nude photos, along with several photos of the man.

Police said they used phone and other records to confirm Fox is the man in the photos.

