University Hospital needs help identifying patient hit by vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - University Hospital is asking for the public's help in identifying a patient who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks.

Elizabeth Allen, a spokeswoman for University Health System, said the man was brought in by ambulance Nov. 18 after he was apparently hit by a vehicle.

"We've been unable to identify him and are hoping someone from the community can," Allen said.

Allen said he is a Hispanic man in his 40s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 220 lbs. The man also has two tattoos on his body, with one saying "Javier" on his upper right bicep and the other on his right upper thigh that appears to be either a cross or an "X."

Courtesy: University Health System

Allen said the man is awake and responding to commands.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Richard Woodley, with University Hospital, at 210-734-0751 or 210-857-6306.

