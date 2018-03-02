University of Incarnate Word football player arrested for assault

SAN ANTONIO - A University of Incarnate Word football player has been arrested for assault following an altercation at an Alamo Heights bar.

Jamarkese Williams, 23, was taken into police custody on a charge of assault with bodily injury.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Williams was with friends at The Broadway 5050 located in the 500 block of Broadway Street when he allegedly punched another patron in the face six to seven times with a closed fist.

A witness said he saw the attack happen and when he tried to intervene he was also confronted by Williams and then struck on the face up to three times.

The victim suffered a fractured jaw and a traumatic injury to the head, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said management at The Broadway 5050 was able to identify Williams using video of him as he was signing his credit card receipt while closing out his tab prior to the assault. They then produced the receipt with his name along with his signature, the affidavit said.

An official with the University of Incarnate Word athletic department later called Alamo Heights Police identifying Williams as the man involved, the affidavit said.

A spokesperson with UIW confirmed that Williams is a senior and is a member of both the football and track teams. The UIW sports website said that after he redshirted in 2014 Williams registered 16 total tackles in nine games in 2016. While a freshman, he was also part of a 4x400-meter relay team that ran the second fastest time in school history.

