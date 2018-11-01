Unknown person posing as Converse police calling residents

CONVERSE, Texas - The Converse Police Department reported Wednesday that an as-yet-unidentified individual was making calls to people, posing as a department official.

Callers reported that the person told them they had warrants and were asking for money.

If anyone calls you and asks to meet anywhere other than the Converse Police Department Office or the Converse Municipal Court they are not a legitimate representative and you should not pay them money.

“We will not ask you to get a money card or money order and meet you some other place,” the CPD posted to its Facebook page.

If you have any doubts call the Converse Municipal Court at 210-658-8021.

