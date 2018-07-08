Unlicensed driver hits motorcyclist while attempting to turn, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with a head injury Sunday after the driver of a truck hit him while trying to turn, police said.

According to San Antonio police, both the driver of the truck and motorcyclist were going west on Marbach Road when the truck tried to turn right and hit the motorcyclist.

The man on the motorcycle was conscious when he was taken to the hospital, but was bleeding from his head.

Police said the driver of the truck will be ticketed because he didn't have a driver's license. The owner of the truck will be ticketed for allowing an unlicensed driver to drive, according to police.

