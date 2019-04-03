New reward for information on driver who hit, killed grandmother of five; family 'lost without her'

SAN ANTONIO - Cindy Gomez was a sister, a mother and a proud grandmother to five young children. The person responsible for her death still has not been found.

In January, a car hit 48-year-old Cindy Gomez and the driver took off.

Her devastated family hopes a new Crime Stoppers reward of up to $5,000 will urge someone to come forward with information.

"They always picked on me because I was a mommy's girl, and I was. We lived together. She would go everywhere with me just so that I didn't have to go alone," said Sarah Ramirez, Gomez's youngest daughter.

"She was our foundation," said Tina Ramos, Gomez's oldest sister.

The foundation was shattered on Jan. 13 when San Antonio police said Gomez was hit by a car in the 8400 block of New Laredo Highway on the South Side. Someone found Gomez's body on the side of the road around 5 a.m. that day.

Witnesses told police they saw a silver or gray Nissan Maxima speeding away from the location toward Southwest Military Drive. They noticed it had a coin slot sunroof, which is unique to 2004-2006 models.

"I don't see how someone could do that to a human being," Ramos said. "She has a family. That person destroyed our family forever."

Gomez's entire family is pleading with the public for anyone to offer even the smallest pieces of information.

"We just want justice. We want to see what happened. Pretend like it's your family member," said Christine Moreno, Gomez's daughter.

The family also has words for the driver who never stopped to help.

"Accidents happen, but the person who did this needs to come forward and turn themselves in and do the right thing because we're so lost without her," Ramirez said.

Anyone who may have seen the silver or gray 2004-2006 Nissan Maxima or who knows anything about the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Callers can remain anonymous.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in the case.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.