Uresti co-defendant arrested; lawyer doesn't know why

SAN ANTONIO - Just two days before he was to surrender to begin serving a nearly six-year prison sentence, a businessman convicted for his role in a Ponzi scheme was arrested for a reason that is a mystery to his attorney.

A warrant for Gary Cain's arrest was issued last Friday. The warrant lists an order of the court as cause. That order is currently under seal -- meaning that the nature of the warrant has not been made public, not even to his own lawyer.

Cain was convicted earlier this year for two counts of conspiracy and money laundering, as was his co-defendant, former state Sen. Carlos Uresti. The pair and a third man, Stanley Bates, took money from investors through a fracking sand company. Cain was sentenced to 68 months in federal prison, but was free on bond until he had to report to begin serving time this Friday.

"Mr. Cain currently remains in federal custody and will be transported to his prison assignment in the near future. Counsel has not been made aware of any motion filed by the Government that preceded this order, but would request that if such a motion exists, that it be unsealed as well," wrote Stephanie Stevens, Cain's attorney.

Cain is appealing his conviction.

Uresti was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He dropped his appeal of that case after he pleaded guilty in an unrelated bribery case. He faces sentencing in that case in January.

