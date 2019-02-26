Uresti co-defendant sentenced to 30 months in federal prison

SAN ANTONIO - A man who federal officials said received bribery money from former state Sen. Carlos Uresti for nearly nine years was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in federal prison.

Former Reeves County Judge Jimmy Galindo, 55, of Selma, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge David Ezra to pay $876,000 restitution and be placed on supervised release for three years after completing his prison term.

Galindo pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and one count of failure to file income tax returns in June 2017.

According to a news release, Galindo negotiated a contract with a company owned by Vernon C. Farthing III, of Lubbock, to provide medical services for inmates in the Reeves County Correctional Center.

Federal officials said Galindo conspired with Farthing and Uresti to ensure that Farthing's company was awarded the contract.

To secure the contract, Farthing agreed to hire Uresti as a "consultant" and pay him approximately $10,000 a month, federal officials said.

From January 2007 until September 2016, Uresti paid Galindo about half of the money Uresti received monthly from Farthing.

Galindo also failed to file individual income tax returns for the years 2004 to the present, federal officials said.

Uresti was sentenced to five years in federal prison for his role in the scheme.

A federal jury found Farthing not guilty of all charges.

