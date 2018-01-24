Uresti fraud trial Day 3: Juror replaced after becoming sick with flu

SAN ANTONIO - Day three of state Sen. Carlos Uresti’s fraud trial began Wednesday with a delay after a juror became ill.

The judge decided to dismiss the juror after it was confirmed she had the flu, and the trial continued with the first alternate juror taking her place.

Uresti and his co-defendant, Gary Cain, are accused of being involved in a Ponzi scheme related to an oilfield services company called Four Winds Logistics. The company is no longer in business.

Uresti served as a legal counsel for the company and recruited investors. Cain was a former consultant for the business.

Uresti faces 11 felony charges, and Cain faces nine felony charges. The trial is expected to last three weeks.

