U.S. Air Force medic saves man's life after he fell off Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO - A U.S. Air Force medic who was driving by when a man fell off Loop 410 rushed to put her medical training to use.

Air Force medic Lt. Col. Courtney Lee said her training in the military prepared her for a situation like this.

The physician assistant from the 59th Medical Wing was the first medical responder at the scene.

“One pupil was completed dilated. The other was constricted, which is a very bad sign in head trauma, very bad,” Lee said.

Lee was able to stabilize the man and controlled the hemorrhage on his head until emergency medical services arrived 10 minutes later.

The man’s medical status was not released.

