U.S. Border Patrol agents discover human remains in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered the body of a deceased person at the Falfurrias checkpoint station on Thursday.

Brooks County sheriff's deputies assisted the agents in a search for identification but were unsuccessful.

The deceased person was turned over to Brooks County Coroner’s Office after a justice of the peace announced the person dead at the scene.

Campaigns in the Rio Grande Valley like “Operation Big Rig” and “No Se Arriesgue” aim to prevent this type of scenario from happening by combating smuggling and saving lives.

The U.S. Border Patrol is urging the public to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

