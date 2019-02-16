US service member killed by alleged drunken driver in Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas - A U.S. service member was killed by an alleged drunk driver while she was on her way to visit her fiancée.

Cassandra Julianne Perez, 19, was hit while standing outside her stalled car.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the Rio Grande Valley.

Perez's fiancée said the San Antonio native was on her way to the city of Donna for a visit, but she didn't make it.

Police said 25-year-old Edward Leo Magallan was arrested in the case. He is expected to be arraigned on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

