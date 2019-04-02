US would reportedly run out of avocados in 3 weeks if POTUS shuts down border

Among the many implications of the president's threat to shut down the U.S. border, one consequence in particular is drawing the ire of many: an avocado shortage.

According to a Reuters report, should President Donald Trump shut down the U.S.-Mexico border, America's avocado supply would run dry in three weeks.

Steve Barnard, the president and chief executive of Mission Produce, quoted the news outlet with the three-week time frame. Barnard is somewhat of an expert on the matter, as he helms the largest distributor and grower of avocados in the world.

Barnard told Reuters that while California has a small crop, the fruits are not yet ready to be harvested, adding that "Mexico supplies virtually 100 percent of the avocados in the U.S. right now."

The president tweeted Friday that he would close the border or large portions of the border if "Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug (sic) our Southern Border."

....through their country and our Southern Border. Mexico has for many years made a fortune off of the U.S., far greater than Border Costs. If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

....the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week. This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and “talk.” Besides, we lose so much money with them, especially when you add in drug trafficking etc.), that the Border closing would be a good thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

The president tweeted again Saturday that his "next step" would be to close the border to curb illegal immigration and stop the drug flow from Mexico.

Mexico must use its very strong immigration laws to stop the many thousands of people trying to get into the USA. Our detention areas are maxed out & we will take no more illegals. Next step is to close the Border! This will also help us with stopping the Drug flow from Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2019

