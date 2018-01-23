USAA employees to get 16 percent bonus

USAA announced that it would offer interest-free loans to military members whose paychecks are affected by the shutdown.

SAN ANTONIO - USAA employees are being rewarded for their hard work in 2017.

The insurance giant announced Tuesday that employees will get a 16.2 percent annual bonus.

The annual bonus is determined by the USAA Board of Directors, a news release said.

"Our more than 32,000 employees are the core of USAA, always going above and beyond to take care of members. That is especially true in times of need, as we saw last year when many members experienced devastating catastrophes," USAA CEO Stuart Parker said. "Our employees are critical to fulfilling our mission to help members be financially secure."

Separate from the bonus announcement, the CEO on behalf of the executive team awarded a one-time payment of $1,000 to all non-executive employees.

USAA employs about 19,000 people in the San Antonio area.

