WATCH LIVE: USAA Memorial Day event focuses on 75th anniversary of D-Day

SAN ANTONIO - USAA is holding its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Wednesday, and this year it will focus on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The event takes place at 10 a.m. on the USAA campus, found in the 9800 block of Fredericksburg Road.

According to a press release, this year's theme is “United we remember the fallen” and the ceremony will have a special focus on the anniversary of the day when Allied forces stormed the beaches at Normandy, France.

The event will also feature country artist Jennifer Nickerson, who will perform the national anthem as well as her original song, "America."

USAA employee, Air Force veteran and Gold Star father Darryl Walker will serve as the event's emcee, the press release said. The keynote speaker will be Col. Cole Kingseed, Ph.D. Kingseed is an Army veteran, military historian and author of The New York Times best seller, "Beyond Band of Brothers: The War Memoirs of Major Dick Winters."

