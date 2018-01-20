USAA pledges to cover military members' pay should shutdown impact Feb. 1 pay

SAN ANTONIO - USAA said it will provide no-interest payroll advance loans to military members impacted by the government shutdown.

Anticipating the possibility of a shutdown, USAA announced Friday it would offer a "no-interest payroll advance loan" to military members and allow "special payment arrangements" for those who "find themselves in financial distress due to a disruption in federal payments."

USAA said it would email those who are eligible. The service will be extended to military members with existing direct deposit at USAA Bank.

More information on the offer can be found on the USAA website.

