USPS unveils commemorative Forever stamp honoring George H.W. Bush

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Postal Service unveiled Saturday a commemorative Forever stamp honoring former President George H.W. Bush, who died at the age of 94 late last year.

The stamp honoring the 41st president is available for preorder on the USPS website and will be available for delivery on June 12, the president's birthday.

A sheet of 20 of the stamps can be purchased for $11.

There will be a first-day-of-issue ceremony held at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station June 12, according to a news release from the USPS.

The image on the Forever stamp was painted by artist Michael J. Deas and is based on a 1997 photograph of the president that was captured by photographer Timothy Greenfield-Sanders. Phil Jordan is the art director and designer behind the stamp, according to the news release.

