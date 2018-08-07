UTSA conducts emergency exercises Tuesday until noon

SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA Department of Public Safety will conduct an emergency training exercise from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Aug. 7 in the Graduate School & Research Building (GSR) on the UTSA Main Campus.

The university will close the following areas of campus to conduct the emergency training: Cook Rd., Bosque St. the BOS parking lot, entrances to the Tobin Ave. Garage from Cook Rd., as well as walking pathways from the southeast corner of Laurel Village to the Student Union.

There will be emergency vehicles in the vicinity to help with the training.

Foot traffic from Laurel Village to the Student Union will be diverted to the sidewalks near Brennan Ave. to the tennis courts. Signage will be posted in the immediate vicinity to notify the UTSA community that the exercise is taking place.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.