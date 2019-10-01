UTSA enrollment, graduation rates at record high

SAN ANTONIO - Enrollment and graduation rates have hit record highs for The University of Texas at San Antonio.

Enrollment for fall 2019 is 32,792, according to the UTSA Office of Institutional Research.

UTSA is one of the top 10 largest universities in Texas.

Here's a look at some of UTSA's 2019 statistics:

19% of incoming freshmen graduated in the top 10% of their high school class.

56% of the university's students identify as Hispanic.

45% of undergraduates are first-generation college students.

41% of UTSA students are transfer students.

30% of the 2019 graduating class earned their degree in four years; 50% earned their degree within six years.

7,029 students earned a bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree in the 2018-2019 school year, which is more than any other school year in the university's history.

