UTSA hires independent law firm to investigate sexual misconduct allegation

SAN ANTONIO - The University of Texas at San Antonio has hired an independent law firm to look into sexual misconduct allegations.

UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said flyers were posted at an off-campus apartment, identifying alleged sexual assault predators. There's also a social media account related to the claims.

Eighmy said the university condemns all forms of sexual violence and is taking this matter seriously. The university is also offering assistance to victims and the people accused of these heinous acts.

Students who posted the flyers and anyone else who believes they are a victim are urged to report such incidents to the Office of Equal Opportunity Services or anonymously through the UTSA hotline.

Those identified on the flyers are asked to contact the student ombudsperson or university ombudsperson. There are designated staff members to make sure the accused receive due process during the investigation.

