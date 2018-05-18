UTSA student excels after escaping violence in Syria

SAN ANTONIO - Ranad Humeidi and her family fled Syria for a better life.

She explained how terrifying her life was a few years ago.

"There were a lot of bombings at the time. Even though if the bombings were far away from you, you feel like it's right there and you are going to die. You can’t go outside and walk around in the streets, you are going to get killed," Humeidi said.

Click HERE to read about more Great Graduates!

Her family made the decision to move to the United States in 2013. They moved to San Antonio and she enrolled in Clark High School.

"I was way behind (compared to) anyone in my class," Humeidi said.

Humeidi persevered and continued her education at UTSA. She spent most of her time inside a research lab as a biology major.

"It’s an escape from everything that is going on," Humeidi said.

Her teachers became one of her biggest support systems.

"It's a pleasure always when we find a person like Ranad, who can actually come in with a dedication and motivation and enthusiasm that shows for everything she does," Michel Doyle, UTSA professor said.

Humeidi graduated this month and was accepted to the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to further her education. She said her family is her inspiration.

"I do everything that I do just to make them proud. For them to say somehow some way that it was worth it," Humeidi said.

Great Graduates: Charlie Zeno, Connor Meadows, Steele High School

Great Graduates: Yliana Beck, Burbank High School Great Graduates: Lucero Castaneda, Somerset High School Great Graduates: Maya Hammer, Stevens High School Great Graduates: Loretta Nieto, Southside High School

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.