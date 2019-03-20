UTSA, VIA partner to give students, faculty, staff free bus passes

SAN ANTONIO - Beginning in fall 2019, students, faculty and staff at the University of Texas at San Antonio will get free VIA bus passes.

The university announced its partnership with VIA Wednesday, stating that it would "provide free, unlimited access to bus service anywhere in the city for current students, faculty and staff."

According to a news release, the program is fully funded by UTSA. Student transportation fees will remain the same. The goal is to allow more students to leave their vehicles at home, reducing congestion on campus roads and parking lots.

“The VIA U-Pass program will advance our efforts to reduce UTSA’s carbon footprint and alleviate on-campus traffic,” said Clay Haverland, UTSA assistant vice president for Campus Services. “We are excited to move into this new era of expanded transportation opportunities.”

Students can take advantage of the program using the VIA goMobile ticketing app.

According to a press release, usage will be monitored to help tailor routes as needed.

