UTSA releases findings of 2 investigations into incident involving student escorted out of class

SAN ANTONIO - University of Texas at San Antonio President Taylor Eighmy said two investigations into an incident on Monday in which a student was escorted out of class by campus police have concluded.

The student was removed from class at the request of the professor.

Eighmy shared some of the findings from the final reports Wednesday.

Officials determined that racial bias was not a factor in the actions of the faculty member in the Equal Opportunity Services investigation. There was some speculation because the student is black and the professor is white. Eighmy said the student felt the faculty member’s actions were not based on racial bias and had elected not to file a formal complaint.

The interim dean concluded in the classroom management inquiry that the faculty member failed to manage her classroom and displayed poor judgment in her handling of Monday’s situation. However, that investigation also found that her actions do not warrant termination.

Eighmy said Tuesday the professor will not be returning to her class for the rest of the semester. He said Wednesday that she will undergo classroom management training.

