Uvalde man arrested in connection with triple shooting

UVALDE, Texas - A triple shooting in Uvalde early Monday left one man dead and two others wounded.

According to the Uvalde Police Department's Facebook page, a woman called 911 around 1:52 a.m. saying that she had been shot and provided a location.

When police went to the location, they found the woman and two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the men died at Uvalde Memorial Hospital, police said. The other man and the woman were taken to San Antonio Medical Center.

A man later turned himself in to police. He was charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault of a deadly weapon.

