Uvalde police seek burglar who stole cash, property from local business

UVALDE, Texas - Uvalde police said they are looking for a man they say broke into a business and stole cash and property.

The targeted business is in the 600 block of Evans Street on Sunday.

Police posted a video on Facebook on Wednesday that showed the burglar inside while the lights were out. The video showed the burglar using his phone or something else as a flashlight.

The video also showed the burglar used his shirt to try to cover his head and face.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Uvalde police Criminal Investigations Division at 830-278-9147 or send the Uvalde Police Department a private message on Facebook.

