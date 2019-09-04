Vegan woman sues neighbors over smells from backyard BBQ

FreeImages.com/Jerry Attrick

PERTH, Australia - An Australian woman is suing her neighbors for cooking meat in their backyard barbecue pit.

"They've put it there so I smell fish. All I can smell is fish. I can't enjoy my backyard. I can't go out there." Cilla Carden told 9 News.

She's not just unhappy about the smells of cooking meat, Carden also said she's "furious" that they smoke and play basketball outside.

She took her grievance to the State Administrative Tribunal and the Supreme Court in Australia, but both courts sided with her neighbors and dismissed the case.

