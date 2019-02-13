Driver spends night in partially submerged SUV after being run off road into creek

SAN ANTONIO - The driver of a sports utility vehicle experienced a scary ordeal and spent the night in his vehicle after he crashed into Leon Creek when another vehicle cut him off.

The incident occurred on Highway 16 just south of South Zarzamora Street on the city's South Side.

According to the driver, the man was traveling northbound when another vehicle cut him off, sending him off the road and down an embankment and into Leon Creek.

A passerby the next morning called for help after seeing the headlights and then seeing the vehicle in the water.

Emergency crews arrived to extract the man from his vehicle. The driver was taken to an area hospital to be treated for hypothermia since he had spent all night inside his car, partially submerged in the cold water.

At this time, it is unclear who drove the man off the road, or if police have a description of the vehicle.

The driver is expected to recover.

