Wrong-way driver killed after crashing vehicle into concrete barrier, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 39-year-old man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a concrete barrier early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The accident was reported around 7:30 a.m. near both Loop 1604 and West Military Drive on the city's far West Side.

According to police, the driver was headed north in the southbound lanes of Loop 1604 West when he crashed into the concrete barrier. The driver died at the scene, police said.

The reason the man was driving the wrong way is not currently known. His name has yet to be released.

No one else was hurt.

