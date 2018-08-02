Vehicle catches fire in garage, spreads to nearby water heater on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was working on his vehicle, which then caught fire in his garage Thursday afternoon, managed to escape the blaze without a scratch.

The fire happened in a neighborhood off of Thousand Oaks Drive on the city's Northeast Side.

San Antonio Fire Department officials said the front of the man's vehicle caught fire inside the garage, which spread to a water heater that was nearby.

Officials said the man backed his vehicle out of the garage before more damage was done to the home.

The garage was the only part of the home that was destroyed.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.