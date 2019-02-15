Vehicle chase ends after crash into fence of South Side home, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man has been taken into custody after he led authorities on a vehicle chase late Thursday night.

The chase began just before 11 p.m. in the Medical Center area when San Antonio police officers were attempting make a traffic stop.

According to police, the officers tried to pull the vehicle over after discovering that the driver had both a probation violation as well as a felony warrant for his arrest.

That's when, police say, the driver sped off, losing the officers. Bexar County deputies, however, located the vehicle and continued the pursuit.

The speeding vehicle made its way to Loop 410 and then Interstate 10, going through San Antonio before reaching Interstate 35 South and exiting on South Zarzamora Street.

The vehicle then entered a neighborhood and crashed into a front yard fence of a home on Gillette Boulevard, police said.

Authorities say the man tried to run on foot but was taken into custody not far from the crash site.

At this time, the name and age of the man arrested have not been disclosed. A full list of charges was not provided. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

