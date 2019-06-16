Vehicle malfunction blamed for crash on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - An unexpected airbag deployment led to a two-vehicle crash on the Northeast Side, police said.

A driver in a silver sedan was traveling east in the 8000 block of FM 78, heading toward Converse, when, police say, a vehicle malfunction caused the passenger-side airbag to deploy while he was driving.

The driver jerked the steering wheel, causing him to veer into oncoming traffic and hit a black SUV traveling west.

The impact caused the black SUV to roll over, and the silver sedan landed in a ditch.

Two children inside the black SUV were taken to a hospital. No major injuries were reported.

