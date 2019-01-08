Vehicle rear-ends East Central ISD bus with students on board

BEXAR COUNTY - A East Central Independent School District bus was rear-ended Tuesday afternoon in a Far East Bexar County residential area, a district official said.

A district spokeswoman told KSAT.com there were some students on the bus at the time of the crash but no injuries were reported.

The vehicle crashed into the bus around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Texas 107 Loop and Highway 87, which the spokeswoman said is a known drop-off point for students near a residential area.

The spokeswoman said the district's police went to the crash scene and a nurse also was there to assist with any possible injuries.

It is undetermined whether the school bus was in motion or it was dropping off students at the time of the crash, the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman told KSAT.com they are working to notify parents of the bus crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with KSAT on-air and online for the latest developments.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.