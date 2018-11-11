Veterans, active-duty military can enjoy these Veterans Day freebies

Mario Tronti, a member of the 42nd Infantry Division of the U.S. National Guard, performs "Taps" as an American flag is raised on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange Nov. 10, 2017, in New York City.

SAN ANTONIO - Veterans day is Sunday and several businesses around San Antonio are offering veterans and active-duty members of the military freebies in celebration of the holiday.

Below are a variety of freebies veterans and active-duty military can cash in on Sunday.

It's best to call the nearest store offering the deal to see if they are participating.

Applebee's

Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free entree at Applebee's.

Red Robin

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free Red’s Tavern Double burger with bottomless steak fries.

Starbucks

Veterans, active-duty military and their spouses can get a free tall coffee.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Admission to any state park is free!

Dunkin'

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free donut of their choice, no purchase necessary. The offer is while supplies last. Limit one per customer.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack will be treating all veterans and active-duty military with a free scoop of Shake Shack Custard. The deal is available at all locations excluding stadiums, ballparks and airports.

Chipotle

Active military and veterans can enjoy a BOGO burrito, bowl, salad or tacos.

Buffalo Wild Wings

You can cash in on a free small wings order with fries. The offer is dine-in only.

Chili's

Get a free entree listed on the Veterans Day menu.

Little Caesars

Get a free Hot-and-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

