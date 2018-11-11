Veterans honored in U.S. Military Veterans Parade downtown

SAN ANTONIO - Veterans, active-duty military and future military members congregated at the Alamo on Sunday morning to celebrate and remember veterans.

Before the U.S. Military Veterans Parade through downtown San Antonio, the festivities kicked off with a Junior ROTC drill competition and a wreath-laying ceremony to remember those who died serving.

Angela Arrazate, a junior at Thomas Jefferson High School, is part of the Crimson Guard drill team and attended the parade Sunday. She said she hopes to enlist and make those who came before her proud.

“It would really make them proud to know that there are other people out there that would give up the same things that they did to fight for this nation,” Arrazate said.

The theme of Sunday's parade, “Veterans and Community United," was representative of what took place at Alamo Plaza before the parade. Students who are members of their respective high schools' JROTC programs thanked veterans for their service ahead of the wreath ceremony.

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Reyna, a 95-year-old World War II and Korean War veteran, was one of many veterans honored Sunday. Reyna said it made him proud to see high school students supporting veterans and the military.

“They are our great generation for the present time,” Reyna said. “Because everybody that volunteers to keep this country free, that's what it's all about.”

