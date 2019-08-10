Veterans host blood drive to replenish low supplies locally

SAN ANTONIO - Local veterans hosted a blood drive Saturday in honor of those affected by the El Paso shooting.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9186 hosted a blood drive in response to the critically low blood supplies in South Texas.

"While El Paso is no longer in need of blood, blood centers across the country have been reporting blood shortages this summer, and supplies are critically low in South Texas," South Texas Blood and Tissue Center officials said in a news release.

STBTC said it has received numerous calls from individuals asking whether blood donations are needed following the massacre in El Paso last weekend.

Veterans gathered at the VFW post at 650 VFW Boulevard on Saturday and donated. VFW commander Nathan Zuniga and STBTC stressed the importance of donating "before tragedy strikes."

"You never know when you might need a blood transfusion for a family member or yourself," Zuniga said. "So give from the heart and help your fellow person."

Blood donations typically decline during the summer months.

Those interested in donating can schedule an appointment to donate online.

