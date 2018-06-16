Veterans walking 1,000 miles across country to stop in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Six veterans are walking 1,000 miles across the country to raise money for veteran charities and awareness for issues that affect veterans.

The group is making their way through Texas and is expected to stop in San Antonio on Saturday.

They were in Austin on Friday at the capital and were expected to visit the Alamo at noon to meet with veteran charity groups.

The group visited the Texas State Cemetery on Friday, where U.S. Navy Seal Chris Kyle is buried.

The group said the visit was very emotional. The group will also visit the USAA campus as they make their way through San Antonio. They will be in the Alamo City through Monday.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.